Tsunami Sushi opens in the CBD

click to enlarge
Tsunami Sushi
-
COURTESY TSUNAMI SUSHI/FACEBOOK
-
Tsunami Sushi, which has outposts in Lafayette and Baton Rouge, opened a third location downtown New Orleans in the Pan American Life Center on Wednesday, Mar. 1.
(601 Poydras St., Suite B, 504-608-3474) opened Wednesday on the ground floor of the Pan American Life Center
in the Central Business District.
Sisters Leah Simon and Michele Ezell, and Ezell’s husband Sean, run the restaurant. The team opened the flagship Tsunami Sushi in Lafayette in 2000 and expanded to a second location in downtown Baton Rouge 2004.
The CBD location features a menu that mostly mirrors those of the other restaurants. It includes an extensive selection of sushi and sashimi, including a list of unorthodox rolls filled with an oddball mix of ingredients. The Green Monster is filled with coconut-fried shrimp, snow crab, cream cheese and cucumber topped with kiwi, avocado, strawberries and plum sauce. The Munchie roll is packed with salmon, cream cheese and avocado and covered in Dorito’s Nacho Cheese chips.
Other dishes range from traditional sushi joint staples (boiled edamame, tuna tataki, miso soup) to original dishes, including blackened salmon served with kimchi-smothered collard greens, and the pork Porterhouse rubbed in tandoori spices and served with tzatziki and sweet potato hash.
For dessert, there’s the house specialty Pancific bread pudding, featuring mango and Hawaiian bread topped with a Polynesian praline glaze, fruit “Tsherbert,” and Vietnamese coffee-flavored ice cream.
The restaurant fills a void in the downtown sushi scene, following the closing of longtime CBD favorite Horinoya, which shuttered last spring. Tsunami Sushi will be open for lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday.
The restaurant offers limited delivery to parts of the downtown area. For more information, visit the restaurant’s website here.