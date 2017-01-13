Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Broadway in New Orleans and local theaters announce 2017-2018 seasons

Rent, The Color Purple and The King and I come to Saenger Theatre.
NOLA Jerk Chicken Festival debuts in Central City Feb. 11

New festival finds home at Central City BBQ.
As Congress votes to begin repeal of Affordable Care Act, Edwards and Landrieu tout Medicaid expansion success in Louisiana

One day after President-elect Donald Trump held a press conference in which he repeatedly vowed…
New Orleans musicians host Ghost Ship benefit shows

Shows benefit relief efforts following the deadly fire at an Oakland artist collective.
"Things have got to get better": a memorial to New Orleans murder victims since 2007

On its 10th anniversary, Silence Is Violence holds a solemn reading of victims' names at City Hall.
Brands vs. brawn at the WrestleMania announcement press conference

WrestleMania — the event, the spectacle, the tourism draw — returns to New Orleans in 2018. Enter the Undertaker.
The year in drugs: what’s next for Louisiana and the U.S.

The six biggest drug stories of 2016
Smoked out: medical marijuana in Louisiana

Changing laws, Trump, and the future of Louisiana’s marijuana market
New Orleans and the opioid epidemic

A year of rising overdose deaths and policy changes
<i>RuPaul’s Drag Race</i> winner Jinkx Monsoon goes vaudeville

The Vaudevillians runs at NOCCA Jan. 14
Blake Pontchartrain: Gilmore Park on Laurel Street

On one of Uptown’s “pocket parks”
Review: Isaac Toups gets bigger and bolder at Toups South

Chef Isaac Toups straddles excess and refinement at his Central City eatery
Long-term goals: Pharoahe Monch, still going strong

The rapper performs at The Howlin’ Wolf Jan. 14
Review: Isabelle Huppert saves Paul Verhoeven’s <i>Elle</i>

The provocateur returns with a revenge thriller
Open auditions for Big Freedia's dance crew are Jan. 14

Think you have what it takes? (Or do... you already know?)
Americana, folk and psychedelic rock showcase begins monthly residence at Ace Hotel

Little Cosmicana runs the second Thursday of every month.
Church of Yoga to open Feb. 11 in the 7th Ward

Dana Trixie Flynn of the bicoastal yoga studio Laughing Lotus is set to open a new studio space in New Orleans' 7th Ward in February.
Cast members from <em>The Lion King</em> sing at Ace Hotel Jan. 16

New Orleanians Kyle Banks sings in program celebrating justice and equality.
Editorial: Jeff Landry is Louisiana's Barney Fife

The attorney general's "task force" managed 11 arrests in three months in New Orleans — four of which were for marijuana possession. This is how you #MakeNewOrleansSafeAgain?
Y@ Speak: the birth of King Cake Baby

Tweets from Jan. 2-8.
