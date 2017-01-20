Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Hundreds march against Trump in New Orleans and "inaugurate the resistance"

Hundreds march against Trump in New Orleans and "inaugurate the resistance"

On Inauguration Day, a march from City Hall supporting health care, housing, the environment and rights for women, immigrants, LGBT people, workers and Muslims.
At first Inauguration Day protest and 'jazz funeral' Jan. 20, festive atmosphere conceals worry (slideshow)

At first Inauguration Day protest and 'jazz funeral' Jan. 20, festive atmosphere conceals worry (slideshow)

Day one of a new era.
New Orleans marches against Trump

New Orleans marches against Trump

Protests, parades, comedy and other inauguration week events
Rashaad Newsome brings vogue performances to the Contemporary Arts Center

Rashaad Newsome brings vogue performances to the Contemporary Arts Center

A homecoming for the New Orleans artist
Blake Pontchartrain: “Huba Huba!” to the West Bank

Blake Pontchartrain: “Huba Huba!” to the West Bank

Signs on the bridge told drivers to keep moving
Commentary: Attorney General Barney Fife

Commentary: Attorney General Barney Fife

AG Jeff Landry's law enforcement campaign is clearly designed to get him more headlines than arrests
Clancy DuBos: Another busy election year

Clancy DuBos: Another busy election year

Campaigns for mayor, City Council, sheriff, state treasurer and more
Here are the nominees for the 2017 Big Easy Tribute to the Classical Arts

Here are the nominees for the 2017 Big Easy Tribute to the Classical Arts

The annual event celebrates dance, opera and classical musi
Review: 14 Parishes in Central City

Review: 14 Parishes in Central City

Authentic, flavorful Jamaican food on Clio Street
Deep State’s Inauguration Day

Deep State’s Inauguration Day

The Georgia punk band performs Jan. 20 at Circle Bar
Review: <i>Hunter Gatherer’</i>s messy reality and promising debut

Review: Hunter Gatherer’s messy reality and promising debut

The impressive small-budget drama screens at Zeitgeist
Review: a trio of surrealist shows in the Warehouse District

Review: a trio of surrealist shows in the Warehouse District

Works by Anastasia Pelias, Kikuo Saito and James Kennedy
Review: <i>The Lion King</i> roars into New Orleans

Review: The Lion King roars into New Orleans

The crowd-pleasing Broadway show runs at Saenger Theatre
<i>Gambit's</i> Digital Edition, January 17, 2017

Gambit's Digital Edition, January 17, 2017

Pompadour & Circumstance, Tribute to the Classical Arts, Review: 14 Parishes and more
C'est What?

Do you support the city's proposal for mandatory registration and health and safety inspections for all residential rental properties in New Orleans?

  • Yes; there should be safety standards
  • No; code enforcement already handles those problems
  • Only if all properties must comply

View Results

Gambit Picks

The Latest

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars
Submit an event Jump to date

Top Viewed Stories

Bayou Burger &amp; Sports Company opens in Uptown Jan. 19

Bayou Burger & Sports Company opens in Uptown Jan. 19

Creole Cuisine Restaurant Concepts opens second burger hub.
post a comment
Review: <em>Reefer Madness The Musical</em>

Review: Reefer Madness The Musical

Marijuana musical is just what the doctor ordered
post a comment
SWEGS Kitchen opens in Mid-City

SWEGS Kitchen opens in Mid-City

Restaurant features health-conscious options.
post a comment
On the Clock: Billy Mitchell, dairy plant manager

On the Clock: Billy Mitchell, dairy plant manager

Where 300,000 milk cartons are made each day.
post a comment
Radiohead announce U.S. tour., including New Orleans performance April 3

Radiohead announce U.S. tour., including New Orleans performance April 3

The band performs at the Smoothie King Center on a brief U.S. tour.
post a comment
Y@ Speak: health caring

Y@ Speak: health caring

Tweets from Jan. 9-15.
post a comment
CUE Magazine

CUE Magazine

New Orleans Kids Guide Fall 2016

New Orleans Kids Guide Fall 2016

New Orleans Weddings

New Orleans Weddings

Stay Local Happenings

The Gambit Tweets

Digital Edition of Gambit

Digital Edition of Gambit

Gambit's 21 Guide

Gambit's 21 Guide

Gambit Tickets

Gambit Tickets

Kids and Schools

Kids and Schools

<i>Gambit's</i> Guide to Giving

Gambit's Guide to Giving

People in Health 2016

People in Health 2016

Best of New Orleans 2016

Best of New Orleans 2016

Home Resource Guide

Home Resource Guide

Party Planning Guide

Party Planning Guide

Family Care Guide

Family Care Guide

Puzzles

Puzzles

Download and print the weekly Crossword and Sudoku here!
Gambit Print Store

Gambit Print Store

<b>The Big Easy Entertainment Awards</b>

The Big Easy Entertainment Awards

Winners and Nominees
Restaurant Guide Form

Restaurant Guide Form

Foundation for Entertainment Development and Education

Foundation for Entertainment Development and Education

Email Newsletter icon, E-mail Newsletter icon, Email List icon, E-mail List icon Join our mailing list
Stay up to date on the latest New Orleans news and entertainment via email.

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2017 Gambit
Powered by Foundation