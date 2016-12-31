Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

20 of the best albums from New Orleans artists in 2016

Alex Woodward on his favorite albums from New Orleans artists in 2016.
Watch the trailer for <i>The Deed</i>, Sidney Torres' new show on CNBC

Torres makes his first move into reality TV.
10 free New Year's Eve parties in New Orleans

Let's make this year history.
Krewe of Chewbacchus to honor Carrie Fisher with second line Dec. 30

Second-line parade planned for iconic Star Wars actor and comic writer.
<i>John Waters: Filthier and Dirtier</i> coming to the Joy Theater March 18

Waters returns with his very funny one-man show.
Smoked stacks: New Orleans searches for its own barbecue style

Exploring the city’s barbecue renaissance
Side shows: the best barbecue sides in New Orleans

And where to find them
Your guide to New Year’s Eve in New Orleans

Kiss 2016 goodbye at these concerts
Clancy DuBos’ top 10 political stories of 2016

And what will make headlines in 2017
New Orleans and the year in food

2016 saw the rise of barbecue and expansion of casual restaurants
Blake Pontchartrain: Plaza Tower

The Howard Avenue building opened in 1969
The Revivalists: a very good year

The band closes out its biggest year yet at The Orpheum on New Year’s Eve
A year in review: Ken Korman’s top films of 2016

A look at New Orleans’ year in film, plus the best films screened in New Orleans in 2016
New Orleans’ contemporary art scene marks milestones in 2016

A look at New Orleans' year in art
C'est What?

Are you optimistic about 2017?

  • Yes
  • No
  • Couldn’t be worse than 2016
  • I loved 2016

View Results

