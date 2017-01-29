Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Louis C.K., 'alternative facts,' a market for Marigny and other stories you may have missed this week

All the stories you may have missed last week.
Surrounded by gravestones, protesters speak out in favor of Affordable Care Act

The protest in Lafayette Cemetery No. 1 opened and closed with a prayer from Rev. Fred Kammer, director of the Jesuit Social Research Institute.
Second line Sunday: The Chosen Few and The Winning Team Parades

One Sunday. Two second lines — Uptown and Downtown.
LGBT Community Center hosts reopening party Feb. 1

Ain't no party like an inclusive party.
Edwards makes case to fix $304M mid-year budget shortfall

Edwards will call a special session of the Legislature Feb. 13-23 to tackle the deficit.
Louis C.K. returns to New Orleans Feb. 1-2, 2017

The comedian performs two nights at the Mahalia Jackson Theater.
2017 Jazz Fest lineup announced: Stevie Wonder, Tom Petty, Dave Matthews and others headed to New Orleans

The festival is April 28-May 7.
'Alternative facts'? No — just the facts, please

Journalists have a responsibility to report facts objectively. Citizens likewise have a responsibility to seek out and digest proven facts — even when they undermine or contradict their strongly held beliefs and/or biases.
Home sick: New Orleans housing and the rental registry

In a city of renters, a housing stock in need of repair.
The Bluegrass Pickin’ Party celebrates 10th anniversary

Musicians perform every Monday at Hi-Ho Lounge
Blake Pontchartrain: The Mother of Orphans

A statue at Camp and Calliope honors Margaret Gaffney Haughery
Review: Station 6 in Bucktown

Chef Alison Vega-Knoll takes a refined approach to local seafood
3-course interview: Kate Heller of Leo’s Bread

The self-taught baker opens Echo’s, a pizza place in Mid-City
Tunesfest brings Midriff, Sharks’ Teeth, Sexy Dex and others to the block party

The local fest comes out of the backyard and into the street
